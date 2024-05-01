Smart and Smooth

Production efficiency continues to be a priority for tobacco companies. On the road to “Industry 4.0,” the world’s four leading cigarette manufacturers are focusing heavily on automation, ranging from information technology to operation technology, according to Stefan Hahn, managing director of Koehl Maschinenbau, a Luxembourg-based supplier of primary processing and logistics solutions.

Intralogistics, which involve all flows of goods and materials on a company’s site, are increasingly important. Optimizing the coordination of processes is a key challenge in today’s intralogistics system implementation.

Greenfield factories exemplify the seamless integration of internal logistics: Their highly automated shop floors consist, for instance, of a series of halls that are arranged on both sides of a long corridor aptly called “the spine.” Here, mobile robots that transport materials from the pallet to the machine have the right of way on dedicated lanes much wider than the footpaths. The spacious halls, which among others accommodate the Primary department, the filter-making division and the secondary, feature wide spaces between production lines, allowing the robots to maneuver. Below the ceiling, a filter segment supply buffer system completes the flow of materials.

“When planning a factory from scratch, it’s easy to accommodate comprehensive intralogistics solutions,” says Hahn. “Tobacco manufacturers, however, currently seek to automate their existing plants, and this often proves to be a challenge. Today, several meters between production lines is standard, but when some of the older plants were built, machinery was placed much closer to each other. Or take the factory of one of our customers: Here, production is spread over three floors, which means that AGVs [automated guided vehicles] have to take the elevator to reach all production lines.”

Koehl is well positioned for such challenges. While tobacco solutions still account for 50 percent to 60 percent of the company’s turnover, the company has two additional, fast-growing business units that specialize in intralogistics and robotics, respectively, and a department that focuses on automation and IT, where programmers enable production lines to communicate with the customer’s enterprise resource planning and business intelligence systems. “Automation is our daily business,” Hahn says. The company currently has more programmers than design engineers. This reflects a strategic focus on software development within the organization, highlighting the critical role of programming in its operations and product offerings. The balance between technical disciplines is essential to drive innovation and maintain competitive advantage in the market.