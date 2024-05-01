The Path Less Traveled

The growth of the rolling papers category is often attributed to smokers’ changing behavior in challenging economic periods. In times of lower disposable income, consumers may shift from expensive factory-made cigarettes to more affordable roll-your-own or make-your-own products.

There are, however, considerations that go beyond financial ones. “It’s certainly the case that consumers spend less money on smoking if they roll their cigarettes themselves,” says Lisa Esser, head of corporate affairs and development at German rolling papers manufacturer Gizeh Raucherbedarf. But for many RYO lovers, she notes, that’s not the main criterion. “Most of the time, the enjoyment of seeing, feeling and smelling the tobacco, and then turning it into a cigarette is centerstage,” she says. “A smoking experience with all senses creates an individual moment of enjoyment.”

It’s perhaps this aspect that contributes to a phenomenon seldom witnessed in other areas of the nicotine market: RYO smokers often feel a strong bond with their rolling paper brand. Gizeh has responded to this attachment by launching a series of unusual special editions, such as the “All Pink” collection, which was first introduced in 2022 and comes as a king-size slims and tips set with all-pink papers, filter tips and even a pink magnetic lock. At last year’s InterTabac trade fair, the company debuted a version with reusable active filters, catering to the growing popularity of active charcoal filters. A matching metal tray as well as a lighter and a grinder complement the offer.

“The pink collection was meant as a limited edition to try out something new,” says Esser. “But demand didn’t cease, so we kept producing new volumes and developed a range of products with filters and matching merchandise. With the blockbuster movie Barbie, the pink edition experienced a real boost. Maybe we were ahead of the trend with our marketing instinct?”