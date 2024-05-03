Real Brands Acquires Vapor Shark Assets

Real Brands has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Vapor Shark’s assets.

Since 2010, Vapor Shark has been a pioneer in the online B2B and B2C business, developing sales channels and e-commerce back-end pick and ship capabilities able to manage regulated product distribution. It also maintains recognizable service brand reputation in the vapor markets.

“The Vapor Shark transaction brings an established brand in the vapor consumer and retail markets to Real Brands,” said Real Brands President and CEO Thom Kidrin in a statement.

“This deal will bring new distribution channels to Real Brands that would enlarge Real Brands’ existing distribution channels. This outstanding opportunity should enable Real Brands to capture market share of the tobacco and hemp vapor industry, which is expected to grow to $29.3 billion by 2029.”

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp that brought together industrial scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible and topical products.