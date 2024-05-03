U.S. Vapor Industry Welcomes Marijuana Reclassification

Representatives of the U.S. vapor industry have welcomed a decision by the Biden Administration to reclassify marijuana.

“The decision clearly underscores this administration’s commitment to listening to constituents and demonstrates a willingness to recognize and accept real-world, category-wide scientific evidence, said Tony Abboud, executive director of the Vapor Technology Association (VTA) in an e-mailed statement.

“In light of today’s decision, VTA is encouraging other agencies within the Biden Administration, specifically, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to follow the similarly overwhelming body of evidence on the use of vaping products as effective harm reduction and smoking cessation tools for adult smokers.

“In just the past year, FDA’s selective pattern of prioritizing politics over science has led to the approval of more than 650 new cigarettes. VTA reiterates its call for the FDA to follow suit with other agencies in the Administration to stop turning a blind eye to the overwhelming body of science proving the benefits of flavored nicotine options to Americans looking to quit smoking.”