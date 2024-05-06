Lobbying a Booming Business in Tobacco Industry

Around the country, statehouses from Harrisburg, Pa., to Tallahassee, Fla., are being flooded with tobacco industry lobbyists, according to a new report from the anti-smoking advocacy group Action on Smoking and Health.

According to the latest edition of the group’s Tobacco Industry Lobbyist and Lobbying Firm Registration Tracker, released Thursday, at least 950 lobbyists represent cigarette, vape, and snus companies in statehouses around the country, according to an article from StatNews.

The number of lobbying registrations tied to tobacco companies jumped over 10 percent from 2023 to 2024.

ASH’s overall tally, based on publicly available lobbying registration data, is likely an undercount because several states only require lobbying firms, not individual lobbyists, to register with them.