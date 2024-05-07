Flonq Releases Ultra and Max Pro Vaping Systems

Flonq, a leading vaping system manufacturer, has released its latest innovations, the Flonq Ultra and Flonq Max Pro. These two devices, with their advanced features and stylish design, “promise to upgrade the vaping experience,” according to a press release.

Ultra and Max Pro feature an LED display for real-time monitoring of battery and liquid consumption. They also have a “boost” mode for enhanced performance that delivers “impressive vapor production and flavor intensity.”

Despite their considerable 18ml e-liquid capacity, which provides up to 20.000 puffs, both devices maintain a compact and ergonomic design.

“Unlike many vaping brands that simply enlarge their devices when increasing e-liquid tank capacity, we prioritize convenience and comfort for users,” states Marlen Nazarov, Flonq’s founder and CEO. “Our goal is to provide vapers with a combination of performance and style, offering a truly premium vaping experience.”

Flonq continues to offer refined flavors and memorable designs across its product range. “We craft our devices, featuring minimalistic and sophisticated design”, explains Vladimir Parygin, the company’s head of Design. “At the same time, we ensure that each device possesses its own personality.”

While both devices feature powerful dual mesh coils, each utilizes a different coil type. In Max Pro, the coils are positioned one above the other, while in Ultra, both mesh coils form a single cylinder, created by right and left sections. This coil difference impacts the flavor experience. Max Pro offers intense and bold flavors, while Ultra delivers refined and firm flavors.

“Another significant aspect that sets us apart from our competitors is the time and effort we dedicate to creating unique designs. We don’t rely on established configurations in the vaping market, and provide compelling storytelling and inspiration behind each device,” stated Nazarov.

The Flonq Max Pro is inspired by the urban environment: big city life, cars, and modern architecture. The device boasts a glossy texture across its entire body and is offered in a variety of vibrant colors. Max Pro appeals to those who appreciate unconventional aesthetics.

For Flonq Ultra, the design team drew inspiration from a maritime theme, luxury boats and yachts. “The device embodies elegance and is crafted from soft-touch matte material,” the release states.

“While often overlooked, we consider every detail in our vapes: from the texture of the materials and portability to the shape of the mouthpieces, ensuring both visual appeal and functionality, of course,” stated Parygin.