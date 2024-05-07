Former STMA Chief Arrested

Ling Chengxing, former head of China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and abusing power, reports China Daily, citing a May 7 statement by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Among other transgressions, Ling reportedly accepted banquets, sought benefits for relatives in employment and school admissions and secured benefits for others in the cadres selection and appointment.

Ling also accepted gifts, sought special treatment in transportation and medical care for his relatives and used his position to benefit others in business operations, employee hiring and job promotions.

In return, he accepted large amounts of property, according to the allegations.

Originally from Jiangxi province, Ling joined the Communist Party of China in 1977 and began working in 1980. He held positions, including executive vice governor of the province.

Ling was the head of China Tobacco from May 2013 until his retirement in July 2018. He was placed under investigation in October 2023.

In April, Ling was expelled from the Communist Party of China for violating the party’s disciplines and engaging in duty-related illegalities.