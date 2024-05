The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on June 26, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the FDA White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Among other topics, the committee will discuss the renewal of a risk modification order submitted by Swedish Match USA for several loose snus and portioned snus products sold under the General brand name.

The meeting will also be webcast.