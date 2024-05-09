Procigar Elects New Leadership

Procigar has elected Litto Gomez of La Flor Dominicana as its new president and Ciro Cascella as its new vice president, according to the Premium Cigar Association. Hendrik Kelner was named president for life due to his dedication to the development of the organization.

Procigar was formed in 1992 by a group of cigar makers in the Dominican Republic. The goal of this group is to protect the reputation and future of the Dominican Republic’s tobacco industry by setting and maintaining high standards of quality and preserving the heritage of their country’s premium cigar and tobacco culture.

Members of Procigar include General Cigar Dominicana, La Aurora, Quesada Cigars Oettigner Davidoff, Tabacalera de Garcia, Tabadom Holding, De Los Reyes Cigars, Tabacalera Arturo Fuente, Tabacalera La Alianza, La Flor Dominicana, Oe Tabacalera Palma, PDR Cigars and Arnold Andre.

Each year, the Procigar hosts an international festival in the Dominican Republic celebrating the country’s cigar culture and tobacco industry.