JT USA to Move to North Carolina

JT International USA (JTI USA) will relocate its U.S. headquarters from Teaneck, New Jersey to Raleigh, North Carolina.

The headquarters will open later this year in One North Hills Tower at North Hill in Midtown Raleigh.

“It’s great to see another international company choose North Carolina for its top-flight workforce, number one business environment and extraordinary quality of life,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in a statement.

JTI’s group of companies currently operates a tobacco buying station in Wilson, North Carolina, and contracts with hundreds of farms in the state.

“We are proud to welcome JTI’s leadership and headquarters to North Carolina,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “As a leading buyer of North Carolina tobacco, this move to Wake County is a great sign of their long-term interest in working with our growers and will help us further build on this important trade partnership.”

“I am pleased to welcome JTI and the more than 100 high-paying jobs they are bringing to Raleigh,” said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “Their decision to move their headquarters here clearly demonstrates the quality of life we offer and the quality of our talent pool. We wish them much success in the future.”

“We are very excited to be joining Raleigh’s diverse community. Raleigh is an ideal location for our new headquarters because it is a vibrant and growing city with a top of its class talent pool for recruitment of new employees,” said JTI USA General Manager and President Corrado Mautone.

JTI USA sells brands such as LD, Wave, Wings and Export A. The company employs more than 250 people across the U.S.