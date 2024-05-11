Field Officers Told to Stop Demanding Kickbacks

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has told field officers to stop demanding kickbacks from tobacco growers and transporters, reports The Herald.

According to the newspaper, some field officers are forcing farmers to use only vehicles owned by certain individuals, with some demanding up to $3 per bale for this “service.”

The Tobacco Transporters Trust of Zimbabwe (TTTZ) is reportedly compiling a list of the culprits.

“Lat year, the officers were demanding $1 per bale,” TTTZ Chairperson Rutendo Sande was quoted as saying. “We lodged complaints but no action was taken.”