Illicits to Surpass Half of Pakistan’s Market this Year

The share of illicit products on Pakistan’s tobacco market is expected to reach 56 percent by the end of 2024, reports Ary News.

According to a recent Ipsos survey, more than 165 brands of cigarettes are being sold in the country without tax stamps, depriving the government of PKR 300 billion in annual tax revenue.

In addition, 104 cigarette brands are being sold below the minimum price.

The shift toward duty-free and smuggled cigarette brands is facilitated by the availability of larger pack sizes and exacerbates the issue of tax evasion, according to the publication.

Stakeholders have been calling for stricter enforcement of existing regulations, enhanced enforcement and new tax policies.