Loans and Grants for Pangasinan Growers

The Philippine National Tobacco Administration (NTA) has given growers in Pangasinan PHP21.5 million in of grants and loans for the 2023-2024 cropping season, reports the Philippine News Agency.

About 400 tobacco farmers have taken advantage of the Curing Barn Assistance Program (CBAP), which has a budget of PHP8 million for the covered period. “Through CBAP, they buy the necessary materials to cover their harvest in case of rain or to prevent direct sunlight,” said NTA-Pangasinan branch manager Roger Madriaga.

Madriaga said the NTA also released PHP13.5 million to 705 tobacco farmers in the form of cash and material farm inputs, such as fertilizers and pesticides, under the tobacco contract growing system.

“TCGS has three components, which are financial, technology and marketing. We subsidize the farmers depending on their needs through financial assistance and technology, while we monitor the implementation of the technology,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madriaga said only 1 percent to 2 percent of the more than 2,000 hectares of tobacco plantation in the province have been affected by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The planting season cut-off date for tobacco is from October to Jan. 15, and farmers may harvest the leaves within 55 days to 60 days.