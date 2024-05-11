Spain Urged to Keep Vape Flavors Legal

The Independent European Vape Alliance (IEVA) has asked Spain to refrain from banning flavored vapes.

According to the group, the proposed measure presents several risks.

“The effective ban of e-liquids in the Spanish market will lead to a boom in black market activities with dangerous, non–compliant products,” the IEVA wrote in a statement.

In addition, the group warned, it will cause a rise in smoking rates and put at risk more than 3,000 jobs in the Spanish vaping industry, leading to a reduction in government revenues by reducing tax collection.

The IEVA shared its concerns in a contribution to the public consultation that is currently underway.