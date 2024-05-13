Verbeten to lead CTP Compliance Office

John Verbeten is the new director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products’ Office of Compliance and Enforcement.

Verbeten has more than 20 years of experience leading field operations, compliance and enforcement, and national-level program management. In his latest role within Office of Import Operations, Verbeten served as the principal advisor to the Office of Regulatory Affairs’ (ORA) leadership on import operations and enforcement activities, and oversaw the FDA’s field import operations, which includes a staff of more than 700 people.

He also provided leadership in the development, implementation and evaluation of new laws, regulations and policies related to ORA’s global and national programs and activities.

Most recently, he led the agency’s development of a memorandum of understanding between the FDA and U.S. Postal Service (USPS), which established a framework that provides a basis for the development of bilateral data exchange and provides the FDA access to the USPS advanced electronic data for imported mail shipments.