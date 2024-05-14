Greenbutts Substrate Qualifies on Next-Gen Machinery

Greenbutts has successfully completed filter conversion qualification with Aiger Group.

“Our consistent innovation and unique intellectual property related to our biodegradable filter technology empower our multinational partners to achieve their plastic reduction objectives without compromising the sensory experience that smokers expect,” said Greenbutts CEO Tadas Lisauskas in a statement.

“Collaborating with Aiger, we envision significant success in the European market, where changing environmental regulations necessitate the adoption of plastic-free alternatives.”

“More than 10 years ago, we recognized Greenbutts’ innovation and creativity. We shared their vision, and since that time, we have developed state-of-the-art machinery for their products,” said Courtland MacDuff, executive board member and director at Aiger Engineering.

“Aiger took steps early on to engineer new machines to produce high-quality filter rods using natural, nonplastic materials. The task was not only to modernize the process but to do it better and differently. Aiger’s Bio-FleX production line hit the targets and stands today as the most advanced and versatile filter maker in this new segment.”