Industry Supports Flood Victims in Southern Brazil

The tobacco industry is coming together to assist Brazilians in Rio Grande do Sul, which in early May suffered the biggest floods in the state’s history, particularly in the Rio Pardo Valley region.

As one of the world’s leading tobacco growing areas, Rio Grande do Sul plays a key role in global leaf supply (also see “The Great Scramble,” Tobacco Reporter, May 2023). To help flood victims, the Interstate Tobacco Industry Union (SindiTabaco) and its member companies have been carrying out various initiatives.

Among other things, local tobacco companies have continued paying salaries to employees unable to come to work as a results of the floods.

The trade group and its members have also been donating basic food items, cleaning supplies, hygiene kits and furniture, providing personal loans for reconstruction to associates, and offering mental support from psychologists.

In addition, tobacco companies and associations have also donated power generators, water tanks, as well as boats and vehicles for rescuing stranded people and animals.