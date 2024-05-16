PMI Opens Factory in Ukraine’s Lvov Region

Philip Morris International opened a $30 million cigarette factory Ukraine’s Lvov region, creating 250 jobs, reports Interfax.

According to a company press release, the factory will have five production lines. The first started operating in May, the second should be launched in June and the rest before the end of the year, bringing the factory’s annual production capacity to 10 billion cigarettes, enough to meet the Ukrainian demand.

PMI has no plans to export from the facility, which currently employs about 100 people from the company’s Kharkov factory, which was mothballed in the wake of Russia’s 2022 military invasion.

PMI has invested about $750 million Ukraine since entering the market in1994.

Before opening the Lvov facility, PMI supplied to Ukraine from eight factories outside the country.

The company reduced shipments to Ukraine by 30.1 percent to 11.07 billion cigarettes and heated tobacco units in 2022. In 2023, it increase shipments to the country by 8.4 percent.

The cigarette manufacturer controls almost a quarter of the Ukrainian tobacco market.