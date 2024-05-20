Cigar Association to do Outreach During Conventions

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA), in collaboration with the Cigar Association of America (CAA) and Drew Estate Cigars, will be holding outreach events in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the Republican National Convention, and in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024, also from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the Democratic National Convention.

“This will be an exciting time for the Milwaukee area, and our small businesses are ready to greet convention attendees during this special event and throughout convention week. We look forward to partnering with the PCA, CAA, and Drew Estate to unite people,” said Paul Groh, owner of Metro Cigars and PCA Executive Board member.

The upcoming events will take place at PCA member locations: Metro Cigars Germantown in Wisconsin and Up Down Cigar in Chicago. These events will gather elected officials, candidates, and political figures from all over the country. Each event aims to bring together more than 100 people for social discussions on important issues, all while enjoying premium cigars.

“It is important that the premium cigar industry has a presence at these key political events, and it is exciting to host an event for both parties at PCA member locations to showcase the essence of specialty tobacco retailing,” says Joshua Habursky, interim executive director/head of Government Affairs for the PCA.