New Industry Group to Support Pipe Tobacco, Cigars

The Tobacco Products Association (TPA) announced its official launch on May 17. The TPA is a new organization “committed to uniting, promoting, and advancing its members” in all facets of the cigar and pipe tobacco sector.

“The TPA aims to serve the broad spectrum of the tobacco community, including cigar brands, manufacturers, retailers, pipe carvers, pipe tobacconists, and related accessories companies, with a strong focus on education, advocacy, and innovation,” media reports state. “This unique blend of cigar and pipe brands was born from a collaborative idea at the Chicagoland Pipe Collectors Club, and the TPA is set to champion the unique values and needs of both the cigar and pipe aficionado communities.”

The TPA listed its inaugural board of directors and added that the group will play a pivotal role in guiding the association’s direction and shaping its future initiatives.

The board members include Ismael Olivan, BAMF Cigars; Ron Pecorini, founder of the Great Cigar & Pipe Show Podcast; Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, GTO Cigars; Fouad Kashouty, Hiram & Solomon Cigars; and Ken Dorrbecker, owner of KJD Cigars.

The TPA, in collaboration with SOTL Global Movement and Tobacconist University, will offer its members educational courses, certifications, and webinars to enhance their knowledge and skills.

“These partnerships provide substantial benefits, including access to comprehensive educational programs that elevate members’ expertise in tobacco products, leading to recognized certifications that enhance professional credibility,” the report states. “This collaboration also expands networking opportunities through a global community of tobacco enthusiasts and professionals, fostering stronger industry connections.”