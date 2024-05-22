Innokin Recalls Kroma Nova

Innokin is recalling its Kroma Nova products due to a defective charging component

“To ensure the safety of our customers and maintain the high standards of our products, we have decided to initiate a precautionary recall of the Innokin Kroma Nova,” the company wrote on its website.

“We encourage all Innokin customers to contact us whenever issues arise, so our team can implement resolutions in a timely manner.”

Kroma Nova users should contact Innokin at support@innokin.com for further instructions on the recall process. Business-to-business clients should contact their sales representatives.