JTI Launches Ploom X Advanced in Italy

The Ploom X Advanced, Japan Tobacco Group’s most advanced heated tobacco device, has made its debut in Italy’s travel retail market at Milan Malpensa Airport in partnership with Avolta. The launch is supported by high-impact marketing aimed at driving traffic to the store, particularly with the influx of global travelers attending Milan Design Week.

The product, previously launched in duty-free stores in Japan and Switzerland, is available in a variety of device colors, sticks and accessories, according to a press release.

Japan Tobacco’s subsidiary Japan Tobacco International (JTI) noted that the Italy debut marks the brand’s continued expansion in the channel throughout 2024 and beyond, underlining its long-term commitment to travel retail and its partners.

Ploom X Advanced represents the group’s move to expand its portfolio by entering the reduced-risk product (RRP) category to cater to the needs of adult tobacco consumers and vapers while reaffirming its place among the most innovative global brands, JTI added.

“As an Italian myself, I was excited to see JTI’s premium offer in the RRP category taking off in Milan,” said Simone Mammi, JTI’s Global Travel Retail Sales director. “Our Ploom X Advanced device has been launched in Italy travel retail, alongside Camel heated tobacco sticks, available in four flavors and tobacco intensities (gold, bronze, burgundy, and teal).”

JTI noted that with Avolta as one of its long-standing retail partners at Milan Malpensa Airport, it optimized the premium front-of-category space to provide impactful showcasing that, when coupled with ongoing consumer engagement, “should deliver promising results.”

The Ploom X Advanced device was named the best product available in the heated tobacco category at the U.K. Product of The Year Awards 2024.