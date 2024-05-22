Northern Ireland to Adopt U.K. Generational Ban

Stormont, the Northern Ireland Assembly, has backed the country becoming part of a new U.K. law that would stop young people born since 2009 from ever smoking combustible cigarettes.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to phase out the sale of cigarettes. It would make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, after they turn 18.

It would also provide powers to address vaping among young people. The bill is part of the U.K. government’s plan for a “smoke-free generation,” according to the BBC.

The Northern Ireland Assembly endorsed a legislative consent motion on Tuesday to allow the bill to apply to Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said the bill aims to “stop people from ever starting to smoke, thus preventing a lifetime of addiction.” He dismissed arguments that the legislation is “nanny statism” and would deny people “freedom of choice.”

On vapes, he said the bill includes regulation-making powers to allow for future restrictions on vape flavors, packaging, and point-of-sale displays. The bill is progressing through Parliament despite opposition from several leading Tory figures.