Agencies Urged to Remove Unauthorized Products

Seventy-eight U.S. public health and other organizations urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to utilize all the enforcement tools at their disposal to clear the market of unauthorized e-cigarette products, including flavored products.

To date, the FDA has authorized the sale of only 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products.

“This means that virtually the entire e-cigarette market consists of unauthorized, illegal products, including a wide variety of flavored products—largely disposables—that FDA has found to be highly appealing to youth,” the groups wrote in a letter addressed to all three agencies.

“This is a wholesale failure to enforce the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act by FDA and other government enforcement agencies. There must be an intensified and coordinated, multi-agency federal effort to enforce the law against these illegal products in an effective and equitable manner.”

The groups urged the adoption of several concrete changes in tobacco enforcement policies and activities, including more frequent use of enforcement tools, such as civil monetary penalties; and prioritization of efforts to stop illegal importation of unauthorized products.

“The failure to adequately enforce the law against unauthorized products has real, and significant public health consequences. We urge FDA, DOJ and CBP to respond with an ‘all hands on deck’ strategy that will use all enforcement tools at their disposal to protect the public health, and particularly the health of our young people, from the flood of illegal, unauthorized e-cigarettes,” the letter writers concluded.