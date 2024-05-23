Some U.S. States Report Zyn Shortages

Zyn, a nicotine pouch made by Philip Morris International Inc., is out of stock at multiple retailers that ship nationwide, and some wholesalers are also reporting difficulty getting the product.

Some smoke shops in New York said they are out of the pouches and wholesalers in New Jersey and Florida said they’ve been hard to get, Bloomberg reported.

The scarcity comes after Philip Morris International reported U.S. volumes of the nicotine pouches rocketed up 80 percent in the first quarter.

There’s also a lawsuit about the products’ nicotine content and growing criticism of marketing practices, raising concern there could be a regulatory crackdown on the popular cigarette alternative.

Zyn is an important source of growth for Philip Morris International as cigarette smoking declines and the vape industry is increasingly dominated by unauthorized products made in China.

In an earnings call last month, chief financial officer Emmanuel Babeau said Zyn’s growth “is indeed creating some tensions on the supply chain, without any doubt.”

In February, the company reported that nearly 385 million cans of the flavored nicotine pouches shipped in the US in 2023, up 62 percent year-over-year.

The firm expects to do even better business in 2024, forecasting US shipments of around 520 million cans this year, its February earnings report said.