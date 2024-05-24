Caribbean Habanos Days Celebrates in St. Maarten

The fourth annual Caribbean Habanos Days was held on Sint Maarten from May 17 -19. Sponsored by Habanos S.A. and Caribbean Cigars Corporation N.V., the Cuban cigar distributor for the Caribbean and Central America, the event attracted nearly 200 attendees from 19 countries.

Activities included a cigar-rolling demonstration by torcedor Jose Castelar “Cueto” Cairo. The 80-year-old cigar roller is best known for rolling the Guinness World Record cigar, which is 295 feet long and was rolled to commemorate Fidel Castro’s 90th birthday in 2016 (he’s broken the record several times since). After his presentation, patrons participated in rolling their own cigars.

The first day culminated in an evening cocktail party featuring music by Yuyo Herrera. The evening celebrated brands including Cohiba, Montecristo, Trinidad, Partagas, Romeo Julietta, Quai Dorsay, La Gloria Cubano, and El Rey Del Mundo, according to an emailed press release.

On day two, attendees could take a land tour or a boat cruise.

The event closed with a Gala Dinner party held at The Morgan. Montecristo cigars, along with special Montecristo lighters and cutters, were presented throughout the evening. After the dinner, attendees participated in a premier humidor auction, featuring two hand-crafted humidors created by Cuban artisan Ernesto Aguilera Reina.

Gary Heathcott, director of Cuba Films, conducted the auction. The event raised $75,000 that will be donated to Cuba’s Public Health system for Children’s Cancer Research.