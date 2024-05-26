Azerbaijan Mulls Stricter Rules for Importers

Lawmakers in Azerbaijan want to introduce stricter rules for cigarette importers, reports the Azerbaijani Press Agency

Among the proposed conditions is a requirement for importers to have operated at least one year in the tobacco business before they can bring in product from abroad.

On May 24, legislators proposed to amend the law on tobacco and tobacco products. The objectives cited were to protect the domestic market, increase the potential for exports, and “control a person’s sustainable and purposeful activity.”