China Tobacco Deputy Head Investigated for Corruption

Chinese authorities are investigating Xu Ying, deputy head of China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, for suspected “severe violations of disciplines and laws,” reports China Daily, citing the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Xu started his career in the administration in 1988. In March 2014, he became the deputy head of the administration.

Earlier this month, law enforcement officers arrested former STMA head Ling Chengxing on suspicion of accepting bribes and abusing power.