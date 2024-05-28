Nollywood to Show Warnings With Tobacco Scenes

The Nigerian government will adopt new measures to limit how tobacco can be depicted in Nollywood, one of the world’s largest film industries, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The first such measure in Africa, the new rules require filmmakers to display health warning labels at the beginning and end of films depicting tobacco or nicotine. In addition, they will have to show health warnings during scenes that depict tobacco or nicotine use.

Filmmakers may not include tobacco or nicotine brands on screen and prevent any brand marketing in their products.

The measures cover movies, music videos and skits produced in Nollywood.

Last year, India became the first country to regulate how tobacco use could be depicted on streaming platforms.

In February, the parties to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control adopted measures to restrict tobacco advertising in entertainment and social media.

A recent report by the Truth Initiative suggests that tobacco imagery has been surging in social media, in music videos and movies.