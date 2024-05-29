BAT Threatens to Pull Out of Pakistan

British American Tobacco may pull out of Pakistan if the government further increases cigarette taxes, a company representative warned during meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Special Investment Facilitation Council national coordinator General Sarfraz Hussain.

According to BAT, existing taxation has already caused its sales in Pakistan to slump by 38 percent and increased the size of the illicit market to 58 percent of nationwide cigarette sales. In the previous budget, the government significantly increased taxes on tobacco, which instead of curbing smoking resulted in shifting smokers from tax-paid expensive brands to cheaper illicit brands, the company noted.

“The past couple of years’ developments on fiscal policies have raised questions about the sustainability of the company’s operations in Pakistan,” Michael Dijanosic, BAT’s regional director for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

If there is a repeat of last year’s tax increase, there is no reason the company should not exit Pakistan, he said.