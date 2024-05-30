WVA Raises Alarm About Misperceptions

The World Vapers’ Alliance (WVA) marked World Vape Day with a protest in front of the World Health Organization’s in Geneva today. Participants in the event urged the global health body to listen to consumers and acknowledge the scientific evidence supporting vaping, nicotine pouches and similar products as valid harm reduction tools.

The consumper group says it is concerned about the rampant “misperception epidemic” surrounding tobacco harm reduction. Recent research by Ipsos for the think tank We Are Innovation shows that 74 percent of smokers worldwide wrongly believe that vaping is as harmful or more harmful than smoking. This misconception, fueled by misinformation, is preventing millions from switching to a scientifically proven less harmful alternative, according to the WVA.

“The WHO [World Health Organization] has turned World No Tobacco Day into a propaganda day,” said WVA Director Michael Landl in a statement. “Sweden is about to become smoke-free thanks to alternative nicotine products.

“The WHO needs to stop fighting alternative nicotine products and start backing them as keys to a smoke-free future. The WHO’s false claims are fueling a deadly misperception epidemic. Smokers deserve the truth: Vaping is significantly less harmful than smoking. Accurate knowledge could save millions of lives.”