John Miller Resigns from 22nd Century Group

John Miller has resigned as 22nd Century Group’s president of tobacco, effective August 2, 2024.

“I want to thank John for the pivotal role he played in the launch of VLN, leveraging his decades of industry experience to help us achieve national-scale distribution and establishing a retail presence in more than 5,000 stores across 26 states,” said Chairman and CEO in a statement.

“He also played a key role in expanding our CMO business, including our exciting Pinnacle launch as a store brand for one of the top convenience store chains in the country. We are now well positioned to continue building on this incredible footprint as we work to achieve our company objectives.”