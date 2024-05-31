Retailers Fined for Selling Elf Bar

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is seeking civil money penalties (CMPs) from nine brick-and-mortar retailers and one online retailer for selling Elf Bar products.

The FDA previously issued warning letters to these retailers for selling unauthorized tobacco products. However, follow-up inspections revealed that the retailers had failed to correct the violations.

The agency is now seeking a CMP of $20,678 from each retailer.

“The $20,678 CMP sought from each retailer is consistent with similar CMPs sought against retailers for the sale of unauthorized Elf Bar products over the last few months, including February and April of this year,” the FDA stated.

The retailers can pay the penalty, enter into a settlement agreement, request an extension to respond or request a hearing. Retailers that do not take action within 30 days after receiving a complaint risk a default order imposing the full penalty amount.