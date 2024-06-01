Controlled Kick

More than two decades after the debut of the first commercial e-cigarettes, delivering consumers the right degree of nicotine—the “perfect kick”—remains a challenge for manufacturers of reduced-risk products.

To solve this issue, Canada-based TJP Labs has developed a novel nicotine particulate, for which it filed for patent protection in April 2024. The new technology dramatically increases the speed of nicotine release compared to polacrilex, a resin complex commonly used in nicotine-replacement therapy (NRT) products, and other forms of nicotine that presently exist in recreational products, according to David Richmond-Peck, chief relationship officer at TJP Labs.

“Our technology allows for control and extreme flexibility in terms of the finished product’s nicotine release profile,” he says. “It is quite versatile and can be used with different forms of nicotine—whether it’s tobacco-derived, synthetic, a prodrug or an analog. This inclusivity helps with its applicability across a wide range of products. Quite notably, the development can aid in addressing concerns with tobacco-specific nitrosamines, which are minimal or absent, especially in synthetic forms. Further, our innovative development has the potential to provide an enhanced consumer experience by providing a faster and more efficient nicotine release, aiming to provide a more satisfying and potentially safer alternative.”

According to TJP Labs, the nicotine particulate offers versatile particulate size customization, ranging from ultra-fine to several hundred microns, for precise product design as well as precision-targeted binding. “When utilized in combination with other features, our technology allows us specific customization capability to tailor products for faster or more controlled release, addressing various consumer needs and improving efficacy. Such control can lead to cost-effective production and better overall product performance, enhancing the success rates of smoking cessation efforts or providing more enjoyable recreational options.”

The product can also be used with a broad spectrum of core materials, including porous or nonporous, biodegradable and various organic compounds, notes Richmond-Peck. This enhances the company’s ability to innovate and tailor nicotine-delivery products. “This versatility means products can be designed to mimic the nicotine uptake of combustible tobacco more closely, potentially improving their effectiveness as smoking cessation aids or recreational alternatives,” he says. “The flexibility in core material choice allows for innovations that can help to meet diverse consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.”

The particulate can be utilized in both NRT products and recreational nicotine products. “This includes applications in gums, patches and lozenges, especially in modern oral nicotine pouches, where controlled nicotine release is crucial,” says Richmond-Peck. “Our technology is designed to enhance both the efficacy and consumer satisfaction of these products, making them viable alternatives to traditional smoking products.”