Malaysia to Enact Age Restrictions this Year

Malaysia will restrict the sale and purchase of tobacco products and tobacco substitutes to those aged 18 and over this year, reports The Star.

Lawmakers have been alarmed by rising rates of vaping among underage consumers.

The recent National Health and Morbidity Survey revealed that the rate of cigarette use among adolescents aged 13 to 17 dropped from 13.8 percent in 2017 to 6.2 percent in 2022. For vaping, however, it increased from 9.8 percent in 2017 to 14.9 percent in 2022.

“This is a wake-up call. The regulations (of the Act) will be enforced to curb this,” said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad at the World No Tobacco Day Carnival in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2024.

The war on smoking requires a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach, he added.

“This includes non-governmental organizations, teachers, retailers, politicians and enforcement bodies, as well as Malaysians in general. We must be united in curbing the smoking and vaping culture,” he added.