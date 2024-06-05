Cote D’Ivoire to Require Plain Packaging

Cote D’Ivoire will start requiring cigarette manufacturers to sell their products in plain packaging in November.

According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), Cote D’Ivoire is the second nation in Africa to introduce following Mauritius.

“The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids applauds Cote D’Ivoire for joining Mauritius in bringing plain packaging to Africa,” said CTFK President and CEO Yolanda Richardson. “These new measures should serve as a reminder that countries around the world can and must take swift action to curb tobacco use, protect public health and stop Big Tobacco companies from targeting youth.”