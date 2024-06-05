Public Comments Due July 5 on Swedish Match MRTP

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted the final set of application materials related to renewing existing modified-risk tobacco product (MRTP) orders for Swedish Match U.S.A.’s General Snus products.

The agency announced a deadline for public comments. To ensure they receive consideration by FDA, the applications must be submitted to the docket by 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 5, 2024.

The application materials, redacted in accordance with applicable laws, can be found on the FDA’s website. “Before making a final determination on an MRTP application, FDA considers all information available to the agency, including public comments and recommendations from the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC),” a release states.

The FDA recently announced a TPSAC meeting to discuss these renewal applications, scheduled for June 26, 2024, which the public is able to attend in person at the FDA White Oak Campus or virtually. Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee.

Written submissions may be made to the contact person on or before June 20, 2024.