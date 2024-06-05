Vietnam Trade Ministry Supports E-cigarette Ban

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade supports a ban on e-cigarettes, reports The VN Express

The ministry has requested the government to halt the review of its proposed bill on regulating e-cigarettes after the health ministry officially published a report highlighting their negative effects.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade supports making changes in the law to ban e-cigarettes as the Ministry of Health has affirmed that they are harmful,” Trader Minister Nguyen Hong Dien told lawmakers on June 5.

No business have been licensed to trade e-cigarettes in Vietnam.

The share of Vietnamese aged 13-15 using e-cigarettes has increased from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 8 percent in 2023, official data shows.