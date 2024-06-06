Breaking: FDA Rescinds Juul Marketing Denial Order

The Food and Drug Administration Thursday rescinded its 2022 ban on Juul Labs’ e-cigarette products. However, the agency has not yet made a final decision on whether Juul can remain on the U.S. market. The move does open the door for Juul to receive marketing authorization from the regulatory agency.

In 2022, the FDA ordered Juul to stop its sales, but later paused the order while the vaping company appealed. The agency announced that it would reinitiate a scientific review of Juul’s products, essentially returning them to their regulatory status before the initial ban.

In the time since the MDOs were administratively stayed in 2022, the FDA has gained more experience with various scientific issues regarding e-cigarette products, and there have been new litigation outcomes in cases about MDOs for e-cigarette products from other manufacturers,” the FDA stated in a release. “Some of these court decisions establish new case law and inform the FDA’s approach to product review to maintain the agency’s commitment to issuing final decisions that are appropriate on both the scientific merits and the law.”

Rescission of the MDOs is not an authorization or a denial and does not indicate whether the applications are likely to be authorized or denied. Rescission of the MDOs returns the applications to pending status, under substantive review by the FDA. The FDA’s regulations significantly limit what the agency can disclose regarding the content of pending applications.