COP11 and MOP4 Meetings Announced

The World Health Organization has announced the approximate dates of the 11th session of the conference of the parties to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (COP11) and the fourth session of the meeting of the parties to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products (MOP4).

COP11 will take place in the week of Nov. 17, 2025, at the Geneva International Conference Centre.

MOP4 will take place in the week of Nov. 24, 2025, at the WHO headquarters.

The specific dates will be communicated later.