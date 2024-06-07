FDA Accepts Application for CLEW Pouches

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted a premarket tobacco product application for Nevcore Innovations’ CLEW modern oral nicotine pouches.

According to the manufacturer, CLEW pouches are manufactured in state-of-the-art cGMP- and HAACP-certified facilities that comply with strict quality protocols and ensure products meet the highest safety standards.

“At the core of CLEW lies our unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience, by blending cutting-edge technology with the finest ingredients,” said Nevcore Innovations’ founder and chairman, Nutesh Singla, in a statement.

“Crafted with precision and passion, CLEW nicotine pouches are formulated at the top laboratories in the USA and contain pharmaceutical-grade nicotine and carefully selected flavorings, ensuring a gratifying sensation with every use.”

“CLEW nicotine pouches herald a new era in nicotine indulgence, and we are confident they will set the new global benchmark for white nicotine pouches the world over,” said Nevcore Innovations’ global CEO, Waqas Khan.

“We have listened to the needs and desires of consumers and have developed a product that not only meets but exceeds their expectations and are confident that they will play a significant role in global harm reduction efforts. With CLEW, we are reimagining what it means to enjoy nicotine, providing a solution that is both convenient and satisfying.”

CLEW nicotine pouches will be available in flavors such as mint, fruit and tobacco, and in strengths of 3 mg, 5 mg, 6 mg, 9 mg, 10 mg, 12 mg, 15 mg and 20 mg.