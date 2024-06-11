Junta-Owned Firm Pushes ‘Lesser’ Brands in Face of Boycotts

Myanmar’s military-owned Myanma Economic Holdings (MEH) has massively increased production of its Red & Blue cigarette brand since 2022, reports Myanmar Now.

Following the 2021 military coup, many consumers and activists opposed to the coup boycotted the two better known military-owned cigarette brands.

Few boycott the Red & Blue brand because it is not widely known that MEH has a role in producing it.

Since 2022, the quantity of Red & Blue cigarettes produced has increased fifteenfold.