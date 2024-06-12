Regulators Urged to Embrace Harm Reduction

More than 1.8 million lives could be saved within the next 40 years by replacing World Health Organization-directed tobacco control efforts with products like vapes and e-cigarettes, snus and nicotine pouches, a new study has found. Urgent action is required to tackle continuing prevalence of smoking as global efforts to end smoking have stalled and current approaches to tobacco control have proven insufficient, the researchers said.

Instead of current measures, researchers found that tobacco harm reduction (THR) products that replace smoking with nicotine alternatives promise to make a significant improvement in health outcomes in the Middle East and save millions of lives.

The researchers studied the impact of tobacco use in seven countries in the Middle East including Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and determined that more than 384,000 die prematurely annually due to tobacco use. Tobacco use contributes to several major causes of death in these countries including lung and oral cancer, COPD, heart disease, and stroke, which are all set to increase in prevalence over the next few decades.

The ideal means of reducing this burden is through THR products which use nicotine without the deadly byproducts that cause disease. THR products like e-cigarettes/vapes, heated tobacco products, snus, nicotine pouches and charcoal free shisha are rapidly gaining traction among consumers in the Middle East and are considerably safer than smoking. However, these innovations have not yet been embraced by physicians and governments as means of cutting premature deaths.