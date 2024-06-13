Huella Introduces TobacTrack

Huella has introduced TobacTrack, a compliance platform leveraging RFID and block chain technology to streamline regulatory oversight for the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) and ensure adherence to the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.

The TobacTrack platform assigns a Unique ID to each tobacco product, providing details such as the product’s TTB tobacco class, excise tax classification, FDA compliance status, and manufacturing code. This enables precise tracking and verification at every supply chain stage.

TobacTrack features a tailored user interface for industry stakeholders, such as factories, importers/brokers, wholesalers/distributors and regulatory agencies.

In addition to aiding TTB and FDA compliance, the TobacTrack platform can help tobacco producers meet the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking (PACT) Act and related state tobacco product reporting requirements.

By automating and simplifying the reporting processes, the system enables companies to efficiently comply with federal and state-level regulations concerning the tracking and reporting of tobacco sales. This capability also empowers state authorities to conduct audits and ensure adherence to the PACT Act with greater ease and accuracy.

The TobacTrack RFID technology enhances operational efficiency by minimizing manual errors and reducing administrative costs. The platform provides instant access to a tobacco product’s tax and compliance status, thereby optimizing the effectiveness of regulatory efforts by state and federal agencies, including the TTB, FDA, and state tobacco tax and compliance regulators.

This enhanced efficiency substantially reduces the need for extensive field and factory audits.

For more information about TobacTrack, please visit www.tobactrack.com.