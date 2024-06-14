Cigarette Sales Down in Denmark

Danish smokers bought 3.85 billion cigarettes in 2023, down 5.1 percent from 2022, according to the country’s statistics agency. This corresponds to 804 cigarettes per adult Dane, compared with 854 in the previous year.

Cigarette sales in Denmark started falling in 2018 and have declined by 32 percent since that year.

The sale of smoking tobacco, which includes loose tobacco for pipes and roll-your-own cigarettes, dropped from 378 tons in 2022 to 320 tons in 2023.

Sales of cigars and cigarillos remained unchanged at 22 million pieces in 2023