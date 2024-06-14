Health Canada Recalls Zyn Pouches

Health Canada recalled eight types of Zyn nicotine pouches on June 12, saying they were sold without market authorization, reports Global News.

They affected variants are flavored apple mint, bellini, black cherry, citrus, cool mint, espresso, original and spearmint. The pouches had 1.5 or three milligrams of nicotine in them.

Philip Morris International, which manufactures Zyn products, said it does not sell in Canada and applauds Health Canada for taking action.

“The products at issue are being sold by unauthorized parties,” a spokesperson for PMI’s Rothmans Benson & Hedges affiliate was quoted as saying by the Global News.

“RBH works with law enforcement to stop illicit trade and we are supportive of government efforts on this front.”

Health Canada has approved only one nicotine pouch for sale—Imperial Tobacco Canada’s Zonnic brand.

The introduction of nicotine pouches in Canada has run into opposition from health activists.

Experts say these products are appealing to children, who face the risk of becoming addicted to nicotine.

In March, Health Minister Mark Holland said that he was “seeking authority” to restrict such products “so they are solely for the purposes of cessation.”