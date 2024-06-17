Nicotine Pouches Scrutinized

Scientists at the Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center have synthesized evidence from 62 studies related to the use of oral nicotine pouches to better understand their potential impact on public health. The findings have been published in Nicotine and Tobacco Research.

“Oral nicotine pouches are rapidly increasing in popularity. While they may present a less harmful nicotine alternative for cigarette users, there is considerable concern about them becoming a new form of nicotine dependence, especially in youth who don’t use tobacco or nicotine,” said the study’s corresponding author, Nargiz Travis, in a statement.

The investigator’s analysis was based on 45 academic and 17 industry-funded studies, mostly from the U.S. Sales of the products have been concentrated in Scandinavia and the U.S., mainly because of the established smokeless tobacco market in these regions.

In the U.S., the researchers found, based on nationally representative surveys, that through 2023, oral nicotine pouches were currently used by 1.5 percent of all youth while lifetime use by young people was under 2.5 percent.

In terms of awareness of the products, between 35 percent to 42 percent of U.S. adolescents and young adults have heard of oral nicotine pouches and 9 percent to 21 percent of tobacco-naïve (non-tobacco users) youth surveyed were not opposed to trying them. U.S. adult usage estimates varied widely across surveys; in 2023, 0.8-3 percent of Americans currently used the products while 3-16 percent used them at some point in time. In view of rising nicotine pouch sales trends in 2024, their use in the U.S. population has likely increased.