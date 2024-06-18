Arcus Compliance Buys VapeClick

Regulatory compliance consultancy Arcus Compliance has acquired vape industry data platform VapeClick.

VapeClick is comprehensive online directory of U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) submitted and notified vape and e-cigarette product data.

The platform enables vape industry stakeholders to search and identify appropriately published and notified products. VapeClick supports a wide variety of use cases, offering bespoke reporting and notifications from its vape intelligence application.

“We are delighted to have agreed the deal to acquire the vape-click.com portal,” said Arcus Compliance CEO Lee Bryan. “The solution has become the go-to portal for U.K.-registered vape products and will become an important piece of the jigsaw for the cutting-edge Arcus software portfolio. We have exciting plans for integration, including development for other industries, as well as providing valuable oversight for enforcement bodies throughout Europe.”

“This is an important milestone in the growth and development of the innovative vape-click.com platform,” said VapeClick’s Chief Technical Officer Raphael Klimaszewski. “We have spent many years building the database that has revolutionized how vape products can be quickly and readily checked and monitored for their compliance status.

“The acquisition of the portal by Arcus Compliance is a testament to the impact that the platform has made and its inherent value amongst its many users. We look forward to seeing it go from strength to strength under Arcus’ leadership.”