Pyxus Emission Reduction Targets Validated

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Pyxus International’s near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets.

As part of the in-depth review and approval process, the SBTi classified Pyxus’ scope 1 and 2 near-term target as in line with a 1.5 degrees Celsius trajectory—a pathway to limit the warming of Earth’s average surface temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels—consistent with the Paris Agreement. SBTi also evaluated and approved the company’s scope 3 near-term target.

By 2030, Pyxus aims to reduce its direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) emissions by 42 percent compared to its 2020 base year. It has also committed to the reduction of its indirect value chain-related emissions from purchased goods and services (scope 3) by 25 percent within the same timeframe.

“The SBTi’s approval of our science-based emissions reduction targets is a significant milestone for the Company and further confirms our commitment to and the validity of our approach to GHG reduction,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel in a statement.

“Since our base year, we have reported a 9 percent decrease in our absolute emissions—largely attributable to the utilization of alternative fuel sources—and we will continue to implement improvements that generate operational efficiencies, mitigate risks and reduce our environmental impact going forward.”

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature that provides companies with a clear pathway to set science-based targets and align emissions reduction efforts with the goals of the Paris Agreement.