Romania Bans E-cig and Pouch Advertising

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted a bill banning advertising of electronic cigarettes and nicotine pouches this week, reports Romania Insider.

“It is prohibited to explicitly advertise tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, including vape types, products intended for inhalation without burning from tobacco substitutes, electronic devices for heating tobacco, and products intended for inhalation without burning from tobacco substitutes as well as nicotine pouches for oral use (pouches) broadcast within radio and television programs and on public transport tickets,” the bill states.

The bill also bans advertising for these products within educational institutions and healthcare facilities or within 200 meters of their entrances. Advertising is also banned in publications primarily intended for minors and in theaters before, during and after performances intended for minors. Ads are banned that target minors, depict minors consuming these products, suggest these products have therapeutic properties or have a stimulating, sedative effect or can solve personal problems, give a negative image of abstinence or do not contain warning inscriptions in Romanian.